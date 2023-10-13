This is Life as a Sacred Text, an expansive, loving, everybody-celebrating, nobody-diminished, justice-centered voyage into one of the world’s most ancient and holy books. More about the project here, and to subscribe, go here.🌱

These are my personal opinions, not those of my employer or of anyone else. They are also not the entirety of my personal opinions. There are a lot of other things I think that are not reflected here. I’m really tired right now, y’all. It’s been a lot these last many long days. I’m sure everybody’s gonna be angry that I’m not representing something fairly or clearly enough. Please do not yell. This is important and so much is at stake here, and so many of us are carrying so, so much love and care and also trauma into this conversation—processed or not, epigenetic or not. We are all trying our best to try to feel our way towards a more whole world: One that honors all of our inherent dignity. One that has enough for everyone, is safe for everyone, gives care to everyone. We are all doing our best. I am certain that I missed the mark somewhere. These are not the Seventeen Commandments, they are some things to consider as put forth by one person. It’s ok to disagree with me or each other. But please, let’s stay respectful in the comments. If that’s not what happens I will turn them off for this round and re-open on a less charged topic. Anyway. Today, this is what I’ve got. (Reminder that if it’s bold, it’s probably a hyperlink.)

In which there are winners and losers. In which safety is a finite resource that must be hoarded.

I don’t know what the way out is politically

, but I believe in finding the will, and in finding the way. If we choose to look for it, we can get there.

16. At the end of the day, everyone must be safe, free and allowed to flourish, because everyone is holy, created in the image of the divine.

Nobody’s children should be killed. Nobody’s.

“Prayer of the Mothers”

By Rabbi Tamar Elad Appelbaum and Sheikha Ibtisam Mahamid Translated by Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie

God of Life Who heals the broken hearted and binds up their wounds May it be your will to hear the prayer of mothers. For you did not create us to kill each other Nor to live in fear, anger or hatred in your world But rather you have created us so we can grant permission to one another to sanctify Your name of Life, your name of Peace in this world. For these things I weep, my eye, my eye runs down with water For our children crying at nights, For parents holding their children with despair and darkness in their hearts For a gate that is closing and who will open it while day has not yet dawned. And with my tears and prayers which I pray And with the tears of all women who deeply feel the pain of these difficult days I raise my hands to you please God have mercy on us Hear our voice that we shall not despair That we shall see life in each other, That we shall have mercy for each other, That we shall have pity on each other, That we shall hope for each other And we shall write our lives in the book of Life For your sake God of Life Let us choose Life. For you are Peace, your world is Peace and all that is yours is Peace And so shall be your will and let us say Amen.

