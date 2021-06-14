This is Life as a Sacred Text, an expansive, loving, everybody-celebrating, nobody-diminished, justice-centered voyage into one of the world’s most ancient and holy books. We’re working our way through Genesis these days. More about the project here, and to subscribe, go here.

“When God began to create heaven and earth--the earth being unformed and void, with darkness over the surface of the deep and a wind from God sweeping over the water—God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light. God saw that the light was good, and God separated the light from the darkness. God called the light Day, and the darkness God called Night. And there was evening and there was morning, a first day.” (Genesis 1:1-5)

The world was created through separations, differentiations. Light was separated from darkness. A firmament separated the blue waters below (water is mayim in Hebrew) from the blue waters above (sky, that is, or shamayim in Hebrew). Think about that for a second: What is that firmament made of? What does it do? Some days it feels like only the tiniest puncture and everything we’re trying to hold at bay will come rushing through, doesn’t it?

As the first days of Creation continued, so did the differentiation: The waters were gathered in one area to separate water from land. It’s a process of ongoing refinement, or evolution--the waters bring forth marine life and the sky brings forth birds and the land brings forth beasts and creeping things and all sorts of other critters. (And yes, this is sacred myth—one I think that pairs nicely with actual scientific theories of actual evolution.)

Creation, Diego Rivera, 1931

And then this other thing happened: “And God said, let us make humankind in our image, after our likeness…. And God created humankind in God’s image, in the image of God God created it.” (Genesis 1:26-27)

“God created humankind in God’s image.” That’s… like, quite the six-word memoir. Or something.*

Before we unpack that specific phrase, I want to I want to say a thing about the word “God”, since many people hear that word and immediately picture some angry bearded dude sitting in the clouds with a pair of dice, casually dictating people’s fate.

But many, many Jewish (and non-Jewish, but I’m sticking with the ones I know best) commentators take pains to note that the anthropomorphic language in the Bible—the mighty hand and a strong arm, the nostrils that flare in anger, and the anger itself, even—is really just metaphor. "The Torah speaks in the language of human beings,” (Sifrei Bamidbar Shelach 6 and elsewhere) the ancient Rabbis said, meaning that we use familiar language to help us access something that's beyond our comprehension. It’s a metaphor.

The more interesting question is: What’s it a metaphor for?

In a lot of ways, what it means to be created in the divine image depends a lot on what you think God is.**

The 11th century French commentator Rashi says that it’s that we’re given the ability to understand and reason.

The 15th-16th century Italian commentator Sforno says it’s that we have access to spiritual connection.

The 18th century Moroccan Kabbalist Or HaChaim says that it means that we’re endowed with capacity both for justice and for mercy.

Rav Abraham Isaac Kook, the late 19th-early 20th century chief rabbi of British Mandate Palestine, said that it’s that we were given free will.

Whatever it is, it applies to every last one of us. All of us, holy, created in the divine image.

All of us. Including migrant families desperately seeking asylum and safety. Including vulnerable people victimized by predatory loans. Including trans teens trapped in states legislating away their healthcare access. Including lonely, desperate people being radicalized by Internet chat rooms. Including politicians who let their vote be driven by money from corporate interests. Including workers in agricultural fields forced to labor in exploitative conditions.

Including the people who have hurt us.

Including the people we have hurt.

Every last one of us.

Full of potential to bring shining, holy light into the world.

This doesn’t mean, of course, that we embrace all behavior as acceptable. Actions have consequences, and justice demands that we hold people accountable for their choices and that impact.

Rather, it means that we must work to ensure that every cultural norm, every public policy, every law, even every joke we tell honors the humanity and dignity of every human being.

It means that we need to focus our attention on what people say and do, and resist the temptation to fall into the same trap as those who oppress, marginalize and demean. Honoring the inherent holiness of every human being means not using the tools of dehumanization even against those perpetrating harm. Justice does not require it. Rather the opposite, in fact.

And most of all, we need to know that we have an obligation to fight for every single human being, every last one of us—each of us sacred, each of us valuable, each deserving of life, of freedom, of joy. This is our work. It will always be our work.

What do each of us—bringing our own, divinely-created capacities and passions to the work—need to do to begin to undertake the task at hand? And how can we all join together to create powerful, lasting transformation?

As Rav Kook wrote, “Everyone must know that within them burns a candle—and that no one’s candle is identical with the candle of another, and that there is no human being without a candle. One is obligated to work hard to reveal the light of one’s candle in the public realm for the benefit of the many. One needs to ignite one’s candle and make of it a great torch to enlighten the whole world.”

*OK, in Hebrew it’s a 5 word memoir. Still.

**Atheists and agnostics, people who are *shrug emoji* about it all, I see you, hi. Listen, as always: nobody’s going to make you think or believe anything here, but these texts talk about God, so I’m gonna talk about God sometimes, not all of the time, less than maybe even you’d think because I do see you over there—AND, you know, we’re in the Torah, God’s going to come up sometimes. Stick around, eh? I promise, these texts are more about you than you’d think. Thursday we’ll start getting into some great weird and wild stuff about human nature.

If you like this kind of thing, there’s more of it—

For free every Monday—sign up at the button just below. And you can get even more as part of a community of rabble rousers going deep into the questions and issues, with even more text and provocation, every Thursday. That includes archives, guided text study, open discussion threads, more musings, Ask The Rabbi threads, guest posts and building community through applying the biggest questions to our own lives Please join us!

And please know that nobody will ever be kept out due to lack of funds. Just email lifeisasacredtext@gmail.com for a hookup.