It can be all too easy to read ancient texts and to think that what’s being discussed is an ancient, far-away issue. Some obscure, theoretical historical concept that has little to no bearing on our lives today.

But honestly, it’s all in the framing.

Consider:

In the Holiness Code, in the center of the Torah, the heart of everything, we see, famously:

Do not stand Idly by your neighbor’s blood. I am God. (Leviticus 19:16)

We learn out many important principles from this commandment.

Among them is this, teaches Maimonides, in the 12th c:

Redeeming captives takes precedence over feeding and clothing the poor. And there is no commandment as great as redeeming captives, for a captive is among the hungry, thirsty, naked, and is in mortal danger. And one who averts one eyes from redeeming them violates, "You shall not harden your heart, and you shall not shut your hand," and, "Do not stand by your neighbor’s blood," and "You shall not work him with hard labor before your eyes," and has neglected the commandment, "You shall surely open your hand to them," and the commandment, "And your neighbor shall live with you," "And you shall love your fellow as yourself," "Save those who are take to death," and many like these. And there is no great commandment like redemption of captives. (Maimonides, Mishneh Torah, Gifts to the Poor 8:10)

Redeeming captives. OK. Doesn’t sound like something I personally deal with a lot! But unless you hadn’t yet gotten how big a BFD this was, Maimonides continues:

City residents who collected money for the building of a synagogue and along comes an opportunity to fulfill [this] commandment, they direct the money for that purpose. If they bought the stones and beams, they needn’t sell them for a regular mitzvah, only in order to redeem captives. Even if they brought the stones and beams and cut them to size for the building, everything is sold for the purpose of redeeming captives. However, if they already built it, they needn’t sell the synagogue; instead they should collect funds from the public. (Maimonides, Mishneh Torah, Gifts to the Poor 8:11)

So, like, should we be concerned about “freeing captives”/pidyon shvuyim as part of our regular, everyday practice? It’s generally defined as working for the release of someone captured by slave dealers or robbers, or imprisoned unjustly by the authorities.

Imprisoned unjustly by the authorities, huh?

Held captive by them unfairly?

Suddenly this maybe doesn’t seem so far away an idea after all?

For example, consider:

Approximately 70% of people in jail at any time are in pretrial detention , held on minor charges that should not involve incarceration , but they do not have the funds needed to obtain their freedom.

Or, to put it a different way:

Almost 7/10 of the people in US jails have not been convicted of any crime.

Nearly half a million people.

They are innocent until proven guilty, and they have not even been evaluated as innocent or guilty yet.

They are being held hostage because they don’t have the money to free themselves.

The United States is the most carceral nation in the world, holding 25% of the world's prisoners, despite representing only about 5% of the world's population.

Since 1970, the U.S. prison population has risen 700%, far outpacing anything approaching the general U.S. population and crime rates.

There are a number of reasons for this, including (but certainly not limited to) mandatory minimums and “three strikes” laws, as well as a tendency to imprison people for things that do not lead to incarceration elsewhere.

And: The extraordinary number of arrests that take place now far outstrips the number of trials the system can handle, and so a need to process cases, coupled with, often a desire of a county to offer statistics that show that they are “tough on crime” means that there is an urgency on the DA’s side, in many situations, to move cases out via plea bargains.

In the US, in many places, cash bail is used when someone is arrested ostensibly as a way to force a defendant—one who has not been convicted of any crime—to return for trial. So if you can’t pay, you’re trapped.

As such, defendants often feel forced to plead guilty to crimes they did not commit—to take whatever plea deal is on offer, since the alternative—to wait in jail in the hopes that a trial with prove their innocence—is not much alternative.

This is especially true given that defendants who are imprisoned before their trial are four times more likely to be sentenced to prison than those who are released prior to trial.

Got that? If you don’t plea out, and you don’t have the means to post bail, you’re much, much more likely to be convicted, just by dint of the fact that you’re already behind bars. Even if you’re innocent.

It’s important to note here that judges generally have the power to raise, lower, or waive bail amounts. Perhaps it might not surprise you to note that, on average, Latino and Black men are forced to pay 19 and 35 percent higher bail amounts, respectively, than white men, and that 69 percent of pretrial detainees are people of color.

It’s part of how structural racism functions in the criminal justice system, of course.

And it's the criminalization of poverty.

If someone can't afford to post bail, they stay in jail.

Enduring the horrors of the prison system because they don't have the money not to.

Many people, for example, have heard of Kalief Browder, who was trapped on Rikers for three years, without being convicted of a crime, waiting for a trial. He was accused of stealing a backpack at the age of sixteen—despite the fact that he steadfastly maintained his innocence, that there was no proof, and that the accuser’s details seemed to vary in his various accounts of the theft.

He was beaten repeatedly while incarcerated, both by inmates and guards; there is video of him being assaulted by the latter while in handcuffs. He spent altogether about two years in solitary confinement, usually after fights, and said that he was often beaten by correction officers while showering when in solitary.

Solitary confinement has been defined as a form of torture by the United Nations. The psychological trauma it inflicts is not easily repaired.

He attempted to end his life several times while at Rikers.

Eventually he was released because it was clear that the DA had no case.

Kalief Browder ended his life after he was released.

In the United States penal system, upwards of 20 percent of state and federal prison inmates and 18 percent of local jail inmates are kept in solitary confinement or another form of restrictive housing at some point during their imprisonment.

And for many, like Kalif, that includes those held hostage by the state simply because they don’t have the funds to buy their own release.

Kalief Browder, in July, 2014. Photo by Zach Gross for the New Yorker. May his memory be a revolution.

Given moves towards reforms in states like New York and Illinois, all of this might sound like old news, but the cash bail system is alive and kicking in many places across the country—and, menacingly, the backlash against reform has already begun.

This spring, voters in Wisconsin passed a constitutional amendment that will make it even more difficult for defendants to get out of holding on bail if they have a history of violent crime, and a bill was passed immediately following clarifying what constitutes said violent crime—over 100 offenses were listed, ranging from homicide to watching a cockfight.

On May 1, Florida Governor and now Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that tightens cash bail policy, and cuts any possibility of reform off at the knees. “This is kind of the anti-New York, in terms of what we’re doing,” DeSantis said.

And other states are taking up the gauntlet as well. Georgia, for example, nearly passed a bill that would have demanded cash bail for 31 additional crimes, including misdemeanor weed possession (what could possibly go wrong??)—it’s likely that they’ll try again in the 2024 legislative session.

Republican lawmakers in at least 14 states have introduced some 20 bills so far this year to do just the opposite. Their proposals include increasing the number of non-bailable offenses, requiring more people to pay cash bail and encouraging or requiring judges to consider a defendant’s criminal record when setting bail.

Bail reform has been shown to have minimal to no effects on public safety—and profound, profound impacts on people’s lives and human rights.

There are great orgs in every city and state—and national ones, like the Bail Project, doing the work of redeeming captives, and there are more places where people are working to outlaw the practice of cash bail. Find the ones local to you and show up if you’re able.

The stakes, as an authoritative 16th c. law code, the Shulchan Aruch, spells out, could not be any higher:

Every moment that one delays redeeming captives, where it is possible to do it sooner, it is as if one is spilling blood. (Shulchan Arukh, Yoreh De'ah 252:3)

