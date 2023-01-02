Now, as we get back to our journey into korbonot/sacrifices, here’s another way of thinking about sacrifice and our lives today. It’s another one from the archives, an excerpt from my 2016 book, Nurture the Wow: Finding Spirituality in the Frustration, Boredom, Tears, Poop, Desperation, Wonder, and Radical Amazement of Parenting. Needless to say, just …