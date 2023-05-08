This is Life as a Sacred Text, an expansive, loving, everybody-celebrating, nobody-diminished, justice-centered voyage into one of the world’s most ancient and holy books. We’re generally working our way through Leviticus these days. More about the project here, and to subscribe, go here.

It’s time, dear friends, to address another

(*dramatic heavy metal intro*)

CLOBBER TEXT.

Clobber texts, for those who don’t know, are the verses used to beat people over the head and tell them, mostly, that they are bad and wrong for being gay, bi, queer, pan, trans, lesbian, or elsewise LGBT2QIA+.

The biggest ones are Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13. I’ve already discussed at length why the sin of Sodom isn’t sodomy. And I will not address the New Testament verses that get used to clobber because that is Not My Lane (tm) but I will send you to QueerTheology & QueerGrace (and NB QG’s great book list) for that particular set of, well, queries.

Ok. Translations mine. Translations are interpretations. All of them. Though I’m trying to be as literal as possible. I’m sure other Hebrew readers will disagree with my choices—less literal in brackets.

וְאֶת־זָכָר לֹא תִשְׁכַּב מִשְׁכְּבֵי אִשָּׁה תּוֹעֵבָה הִוא׃ A male—do not lie with the lyings of a woman; it is a toevah/terrible thing. (Leviticus 18:22) וְאִישׁ אֲשֶׁר יִשְׁכַּב אֶת־זָכָר מִשְׁכְּבֵי אִשָּׁה תּוֹעֵבָה עָשׂוּ שְׁנֵיהֶם מוֹת יוּמָתוּ דְּמֵיהֶם בָּם׃ If a man who lies with a male the lyings of a woman—both of them have committed a toevah/terrible thing: die, they will die [they will certainly die]; their blood is in them [upon them]. (Leviticus 20:13)

Firstly. Yeah, I made the choice not to translate toevah as “abomination” as a way of pulling you out of habituated ways of thinking and maybe pull off some of what you’ve decided “abomination” means without thinking about what toevah might mean in context.

No but actually— this cutie pie abominable snowman is called איש השלג המתועב /ish sheleg hamituav—mituav, from toevah.

Second, what might it mean in context? Well, let’s see what else is toevah , shall we?

The Egyptians might not eat bread with the Israelites; for that is a toevah to the Egyptians. (Genesis 43:32)

Every shepherd was toevah unto the Egyptians [presumably (?) because the ram was the sacred animal of two Egyptian gods, Amun and Khnum.] (Genesis 46:34).

Pharaoh was so moved by the fourth plague, that while he refused the demand of Moses, he offered a compromise, granting to the Israelites permission to hold their festival and offer their sacrifices in Egypt. This permission could not be accepted, because Moses said they would have to sacrifice "the toevah of the Egyptians" (Exodus 8:22).

Yes, these things are toevah to the Egyptians. They’re fine for the Israelites, but toevah from the Egyptian POV.

Folks from queer Jewish communities all over the country—you can see almost more signs than people holding them, here, suspect this was before the party really got started—at the 1982 NYC Gay Pride Parade.

Toevah is also used elsewhere the Torah or more broadly in Hebrew Bible to refer to:

idolatry or idols (Deuteronomy 7:25, Deuteronomy 13:14, Isaiah 44:19)

adultery (Ezekiel 22:11)

illicit marriage (Deuteronomy 24:2-4)

cultic prostitution (1 Kings 14:24)

child sacrifice to Molech (Jeremiah 32:35)

cross-dressing -- likely for the sake of confusing a person for illicit reasons (Rashi on Deuteronomy 22:5)

cheating in the market by using rigged weights (Deuteronomy 25:13-19, Proverbs 11:1)

dishonesty (Proverbs 12:22)

dietary violations (Deuteronomy 14:3)— So yeah. Bacon.

stealing, murder, adultery, swearing falsely, committing idolatry (Jeremiah 7:9,10)

usury, violent robbery, murder, oppressing the poor and needy, etc. (Ezekiel 18:10-13)

Proverbs 6:16-19 lists seven things which are also toevah: "haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are swift in running to mischief, a false witness who utters lies, and one who spreads strife among brothers."

This is not to say “hey, but they condemn a lot of things with this word” is a queer-positive read, necessarily, just want to start out by making it clear that this word is not used for “unique thing that only applies in this one case.”

Because in the days when drag bans are getting passed and gun bans aren’t, knowing your text inside and out matters.

We have to fight against the encroaching theocracy in many ways at once. One of those ways includes disemboweling bad readings of sacred texts—especially the bad readings that are used to harm people—at every available opportunity.

So. toevah notwithstanding, what do we think is going on in this verse, really?

A male—do not lie with the lyings of a woman; it is a toevah/terrible thing. (Leviticus 18:22)

Of course, it very much depends on who you ask. There are a few possibilities.

Most of Leviticus 18 forbids incest, beastiality, child sacrifice—horrible things that imply imbalanced power dynamics in some way. Again, when you juxtapose Genesis 19 and Judges 19 to see that what is of concern in those stories is clearly about sexual assault and domination, it seems probable to conclude that what is being forbidden is not a loving, consensual relationship. Some suggest that it's intended as a way to apply all the anti-incest stuff in Leviticus 18 and 20 to male relatives. “All that stuff above about not engaging with your half-sister or your aunt? Applies to all the male relatives, too. And toevah applies to ALL THE STUFF IN THIS CHAPTER, Y’ALL (like not sacrificing kids to Moloch or etc).” If I understand correctly, Prof. David Tabb Stewart argued this in the Queer Bible Commentary, and his teacher Prof. Jacob Milgrom (known until his death in 2010 as one of the leading scholars on Leviticus), then became a proponent of it as well.

Others suggest that the issue was that male-male sex was associated with idolatry. Some people have theorized that male-male sex happened in Canaanite temple cults—in which case, this could be a prohibition against idolatry, and the verse about not sacrificing your kids to Moloch that precedes it in 18 makes a bit more sense. I’m not sure how accurate this was or wasn’t historically, but it does matter that this is how the Rabbis sometimes read it.

"Bar Kappara said to Rabbi Yehuda HaNasi, 'What is the meaning of the word toevah? To’e ata bah [you will go astray because of it]" (Talmud Nedarim 51a)

This understanding certainly made sense in the Rabbis’ world, when male homosexuality and Greco-Roman culture were so intertwined. (Alexander the Great conquered the Land of Israel in 329 BCE; the Romans took over (with a little Hasmonean interlude in the middle, there) in 63 BCE. They knew what happened in the bathhouse to Aphrodite.)

Whether or not that reflected what was truly going on in the Torah text does seem less clear, however.

Prof. Idan Dershowitz has another really compelling theory—that in the anti-incest section of Leviticus 18, later editorial additions to two verses that had initially applied to male relatives (or male and female relatives) served to obscure the fact that what was originally prohibited was male-male incest. Explicitly prohibiting, say, “revealing the nakedness” of one’s father and one’s mother would sure imply, of course, that (other kinds of) male same-sex relationships may have originally been permitted. He suggests, then, that Leviticus 18:22 + 20:13 might have been later additions. You can see his argument in an old op-ed or in academic form. Another Rabbinic read: Said Raba, Bar Hamduri explained to me as follows: “Do not lie with a male as one lies with a woman [lit. the lyings of a woman]” -- Who is a male who has two “lyings?” Conclude: this is an androginus. (Talmud Yevamot 83b) Here they read Leviticus as saying, 'don't have vaginal sex with a intersex person .' Which, again, is not going to win any major awards for queer positivity, but is a technique the Rabbis often deploy--de-fanging a text by interpreting it into the narrowest little corner possible ("See? This verse only applies in the rarest of cases, barely impacts our lives.”) So what you see here is a Rabbinic choice to--despite being fully aware of other factors (see: idolatry, above)--lean into Operation Shrink The Verse. It’s textual activism. Which, again, matters. Some Jews who embrace Jewish law--which ultimately did read Leviticus as about male same-sex activity--say: OK, no anal sex, but other stuff yes. (And, the corollary: just as it would be generally unthinkably rude to ask a couple where there’s at least one uterus-having person involved how their niddah/menstrual separation practice was going, and it’s none of anyone’s business—so, too, is what happens in the bedroom of a same-sex couple also extremely not anyone’s business. Share Life is a Sacred Text In contrast to the proscriptions of the Holiness Code, the “lived experience” found elsewhere in the Hebrew Bible tells us tales of tender, tragic queer love . Like: When [David] finished speaking with Saul, Jonathan’s soul became bound up with the soul of David; Jonathan loved David as himself. (I Samuel 18:1).. Jonathan said to David, “Whatever you want, I will do it for you.” (I Samuel 20:4) Right before they’re about to be separated for an unknown amount of time: David emerged from his concealment at the Negev. He flung himself face down on the ground and bowed low three times. They kissed each other and wept together; David wept the longer. (I Samuel 20:41) And after Yonatan/Jonathan dies in battle, our boy Davy says: I grieve for you, My brother Jonathan, You were most dear to me. Your love was wonderful to me—more than the love of women. (II Samuel 1:26)

All this to say, there are MANY genuinely possible ways to understand these Biblical texts in ways that affirm and celebrate loving partnerships of all gender combinations.

The people coming in to condemn and clobber have way more certainty than is warranted and not enough critical analysis engaged.

(Also, you will note that lesbianism is nowhere in this post. We’ll look at those specific verses and the questions they raise next week. )

In any case….

Quick shout out to A Rainbow Thread: An Anthology of Queer Jewish Texts from the First Century to 1969, to Keshet, which nurtures LGBTQ+ Jewish life institutionally, to Svara for queer Talmud, and more. But quick, so that for now.

