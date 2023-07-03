This is Life as a Sacred Text, an expansive, loving, everybody-celebrating, nobody-diminished, justice-centered voyage into one of the world’s most ancient and holy books. We’re generally working our way through Leviticus these days. More about the project here, and to subscribe, go here.🌱

I have been a fan of Kendra Watkins Saperstein’s voice since before they became a rabbinical student at the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, where they learn now, and when they published this piece in Geez Magazine a couple of years ago, it took my breath away. It only occurred to me recently that perhaps they’d let me share it here, and, in fact, they were down.

So, I thought this might be appropriate to share this week, as we think about what liberation means—both as we celebrate, and as we reflect critically on that celebration. And truly, this is Torah worth keeping any day of the year.

And: though I had this planned for this week well before the Supreme Court issued its horrific rulings last week—destroying Affirmative Action, blocking Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, and gave license to businesses to discriminate against protected classes of people. But all the more so, this week, it feels like this is the Torah we, as a collective, so urgently need, and that it can remind us not only what, but that engine of why that keeps us fueled when it gets hard.

So: enjoy.

Reading the Torah Towards Liberation

by Kendra Watkins Saperstein

Twice a week, my chevruta (learning partner) and I, both of us Black, Trans Jews, spend a few hours working our way through a page of Talmud, word by word.

Between the dictionaries and notebooks stacked up beside us, we catch a glimpse of the future, a shared vision in which we, and our people, are free.

Talmud plays a central role in my life, and the chevruta relationship is vital to studying as a practice. We learn from each other, witness each other’s brilliance, hold each other accountable, and offer each other a soft place to land when the text (and the world it represents) hurts.

Together we can reach backwards into our tradition to find tools and strategies, and practice the love and care it takes to move us towards a world liberated from anti-Blackness and transphobia.

We know that when we bring ourselves to meet each other and the rabbis in any given text, we aren’t passively receiving a set of laws; far from it.

We receive the offerings of our ancestors and offer parts of ourselves in turn, and we are both changed because of it.

Recently, my chevruta and I studied the text that introduces the concept of pikuach nefesh.

Pikuach nefesh grants permission to suspend halacha, Jewish law, when a life is in danger.

Often translated as, “to save a life,” its literal meaning is closer to, “to open up a soul.”

“Love” by Ayeola Omolara Kaplan. At the top and bottom of the image appear parts of Leviticus 19:17-18:”You shall not hate your kinsfolk in your heart. Reprove your kin but incur no guilt on their account. You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against members of your people. Love your fellow as yourself:” The gems around the border evoke the breastplate worn by the High Priest in the Temple—which themselves symbolize the 12 tribes of Israel, aka the whole community. To purchase prints, mugs and more with this image, go here. Ayeola’s Instagram is here.

In this text, the rabbis present a dilemma: you pass a pile of rubble on Shabbat and you suspect that someone is buried underneath. The actions it would take to uncover them, however, are not permitted on Shabbat.

With regard to one upon whom a rockslide fell, and there is uncertainty whether he is there under the debris or whether he is not there; and there is uncertainty whether he is still alive or whether he is dead …one clears the pile from atop him. One may perform any action necessary to rescue him from beneath the debris. If they found him alive after beginning to clear the debris, they continue to clear the pile until they can extricate him. And if they found him dead, they should leave him, since one may not desecrate Shabbat to preserve the dignity of the dead. (Mishnah Yoma 8:7)

Immediately they respond that, because of pikuach nefesh, you dig them out. Their clarity is striking. Their students ask for proof. Whether it’s ignorance or due diligence that leads them to question their teachers, or some combination of the two, what follows is a process that allows for a radical shift in what’s considered normative.

It once happened that Rabbi Yishmael, and Rabbi Akiva, and Rabbi Elazar ben Azarya were walking on the road, and Levi HaSadar and Rabbi Yishmael, son of Rabbi Elazar ben Azarya, were walking respectfully behind them, since they were younger and did not walk alongside their teachers. This question was asked before them: From where is it derived that saving a life overrides Shabbat? …. [The Rabbis bring verses. Discussions abound about whether or not their prooftexts hold up.] And for all the other arguments as well, we have found proofs for saving a life from certain danger. But for cases of uncertainty, from where do we derive this? For this reason, all the arguments are refuted. However, the proof that Shmuel brought from the verse: “And live by them,” (Leviticus 18:5) which teaches that one should not even put a life in possible danger to observe mitzvot, there is certainly no refutation. (Talmud Yoma 85a/b)

The rabbis are operating on a key assumption: life supersedes practice. To be clear, this is not to say that life supersedes halacha [Jewish law].

In fact, they insist that life is fundamental to halacha .

As we sat in front of the text we found ourselves in the company of thinkers who would take our questions seriously, something we are rarely afforded in contemporary Jewish spaces.

What would it take for the divinity of Black people to be accepted as truth?

How do we get to the point where Black Lives Matter is redundant as a political slogan because it’s made manifest in systems of care, in respect for our shared humanity, and in our ability to thrive?

These questions, for us, are not abstract.

As in the case of the person buried under rubble, it is life and death, and we see daily the ways in which people choose their comfort over our lives.

I know that my life – my thoughts, relationships, desires, way of moving through the world – and those of my chevruta, are holy.

It’s not ego that leads me to this conclusion, but humility before the One/ones who made me.

Personally, I don’t need this knowing to be grounded in Torah. It is a fact of my life and I trust it comes from a divine Source. But for those who do need to see it plainly, it’s been there all along.

The Torah says, “Observe Shabbat.”

The rabbis say, “People are dying.”

G!d affirms us in what we already know.

G!d says, “Live.”

Kendra Watkins Saperstein is a rabbinical student at the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College and a teaching fellow at SVARA: A Traditionally Radical Yeshiva. They write about Talmud, liberation theology, and Black studies, and seek to support marginalized Jews through liberatory Jewish practices.