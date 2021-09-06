Isaac grew up. He made it to adulthood, and it was time to get him married off.
Abraham had tasked a servant to go find him a suitable bride from among his kinfolk back in the home country. So the servant did, and came up with a whole Kindness Test for how he’d know who to go for when he got there—the first woman to not only provide him water, but to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Life is a Sacred Text to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.