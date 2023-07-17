We have, by design, spent some time hanging out at Leviticus 19:18—the chiastic heart of the Torah, the verse that reveals the point of everything, that inspired the radical theology of a beloved figure, and that teaches us how accountability should work.

But there’s a key question we haven’t asked, yet.

When we talk about loving our neighbor, well: to whom are we referring?

Must be asked, right? We know that Mr. Rogers considers everyone to be his neighbor—but what about the Torah?

Well, it’s interesting.

If you look at the standard translation Sefaria

offers on this passage—the JPS

Contemporary Torah—you’ll find

You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against members of your people. Love your fellow [Israelite] as yourself: I am [God].

The Metsudah translation (they’re another well-respected publisher of Jewish sacred books) also says “Love your fellow [Jew] as yourself.”

Presumably the choice to do this, to interpolate “Jew/Israelite” (neither of these words appear in the Hebrew) comes from the larger context of these two verses:

You shall not hate your kinsfolk in your heart. Reprove your kin but incur no guilt on their account. You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against members of your people. Love your neighbor as yourself: I am God. (Leviticus 19:17-18)

You can see it, right? We’re talking about your people/kin this whole time, why wouldn’t the Torah also be assuming that “neighbor” also is “your Israelite neighbor”?

But let’s do some linguistic detective work, shall we?

We see several words for “somebody else” used in these verses.

Kinsfolk. Literally, אָחִיךָ, “your brothers.”

“Members [lit: children] of your people.” בְּנֵי עַמֶּךָ

The word that gets translated as neighbor? A different word. רע —ֶ friend, companion.

Why wouldn’t the Torah just have continued on with one of those two earlier words if that’s what it meant?

And when we look at Genesis 38:12, we see explicit mention of a friend (רע) who isn’t Israelite:

When his period of mourning was over, Judah went up to Timnah to his sheepshearers, together with his friend Hirah the Adullamite.

הוּא וְחִירָה רֵעֵהוּ הָעֲדֻלָּמִי תִּמְנָתָה׃

רֵעֵהוּ. His friend.

Adullam was one of the royal cities of the Canaanites in early biblical times. Adullam was one of many city-states with independent and sovereign kings. And if there was any question about whether Hirah was or wasn’t Israelite, a couple of earlier verses clarify:

About that time Judah left his brothers and camped near a certain Adullamite whose name was Hirah. There Judah saw the daughter of a certain Canaanite whose name was Shua, and he took her [into his household as wife] and cohabited with her. (Genesis 38:1-2)

Judah had a Canaanite friend, through whom he met his decidedly Canaanite first wife. (Remember of course that “Israelite” means “of the descendants of Israel/Jacob,” and Judah’s dad is said guy—there aren’t really Israelites yet, just the one dude and his kids, and whatever extended family they have out in Haran or wherever. Hirah wasn’t family. So from this, anyway, it sure seems that רע/neighbor/friend can certainly include non-Jews.

This isn’t, in my opinion, a mitzvah of inside baseball and endogamous concerns. It’s not a mitzvah that polices the boundaries of “us” and “not us.”

And yet, perhaps these verses are still too subtle in their meaning?

So the Torah wants to make sure you absolutely have the memo:

A few verses after 19:18, we get this:

When strangers reside with you in your land, you shall not wrong them. The strangers who reside with you shall be to you as your citizens; you shall love each one as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I God am your God. (Leviticus 19:33-34)

Ger. גר . Often translated as “stranger.” Someone who doesn’t share your national origins, story, maybe native tongue, but who is living with you, in your community. The people who come with no social safety net, no network of people who have known them for decades and have connections that can help them. Who are possibly learning a new language, or navigating without other resources that might have been available to them in their home culture.

There are three explicit things happening, here.

1) Do not wrong the stranger.

And don't just not wrong them! But even more than that,

2) They shall be to you as one of your citizens!

3) Love them.

Three levels, each deeper.

גר ger can be translated as an alien, a sojourner, an immigrant, a stranger, a non-citizen, and in later Rabbinic thinking, a convert to Judaism.

That is to say: eventually, גר became understood to mean two different possible things—the ger toshav, the resident stranger, “resident alien,” who lives in your community but does not become a Jew, and ger tzedek, the righteous stranger, who becomes a Jew by choice.

You can probably see how when Israelites/Jews were no longer the society in power (as they were in the Land of Israel when the Temple stood), how the meaning of "non-citizen/foreigner” might change. In times and places where Diaspora Jews were not in charge--very much not in charge--and didn't have that same institutional power, a non-Jew choosing to hang around the Jews would more likely become “a religious convert." Jews were the relative strangers in Sasainian Iraq (where the Talmud was written), so a non-Jew wanting to be part of their society was more likely to be taking on Jewish ritual obligations than a Moabite just chilling in Judea, or even a Greek soldier who decides to stick around Jerusalem even after his friends have peeled out.

But every dude arguing that "care for the ger" in the Torah means "converts" has to explain why "for you were gerim in the land of Egypt" is the ending clause of these verses. Doesn't make sense. Israelites were not converts to Egyptian religion. Don't.

Here in the Torah, it means non-citizen, more or less. In whatever the ancient Near Eastern equivalent of that was, before the modern nation-state. No passports, but these are people who have come a far way away from the place where they have national privilege, networks, language, context.

As Rashi, Everybody’s Favorite 11th C French Vitner and Bible and Talmud Commentator puts it,

“The term “ger” always refers to a person who was not born in that state, but came from a different state to dwell there.” (Rashi on Exodus 22:20)

It is not for nothing that the Leviticus uses the phrase, “shall be to you as a citizen”— כאכרח. That Hebrew word, ezrach, is the Modern Hebrew word for “citizen.” Originally it might have meant more, like, “native person,” or “one arising from the soil.” In any case, the concept is clear:

Whatever it is that your citizens have, however they get treated, so, too, non-citizens.

This would be a good time to note that pretty much every 2024 Republican hopeful has used incendiary anti-im/migrant rhetoric

and/or pushed anti-im/migration policies to double down on those who are here, and in need. (Florida, eg, now

hospital patients to show proof of im/migration status and includes deterrents to the employment of undocumented workers.)

According to Pew, About 8 in 10 Republicans (79%) say that it’s important to increase deportations of undocumented im/migrants currently in the country—that is, to send away the non-citizens residing among us, to send them to places that may be extremely dangerous for them—and nearly half (49%) say that it is very important.

Notably, PRRI recently found that more than half of Republicans support Christian nationalism—that the US should be a strictly Christian nation, either adhering to the ideals of Christian nationalism (21%) or sympathizing with those views (33%). Roughly 80% of Republican voters identify as Christian. Someone might want to remind these folks about the verses in one of the books they hold to be sacred, I am just saying.

And there are other people trying to do the right thing by the non-citizens in our midst; Illinois, and New York eg, recently passed laws protecting the rights of non-citizens, adding im/migration status to the list of protected classes—meaning, among other things, that it’s now illegal there for workers to be discriminated against in hiring or landlords to take im/migration status into account when renting. And Oregon just expanded free health insurance to all, regardless of im/migration status. (Here’s a map showing where in the US people are more protected, and where more at risk.)

And lest you think that 19:33-34 (“love the ger ”) is totally disconnected from 19:18 (“love your neighbor”), our commentators are here to disabuse you of such a notion:

Ibn Ezra’s (what’s now Spain, 1089 - 1164 CE) note on this verse just says, “This has been explained.” And he refers us back to his comment on 19:18, where he says:

“One must love the good that pertains to one’s fellow as much as one loves the good that pertains to oneself.”

Shadal (Samuel David Luzzatto, Italy 1800 – 1865) is also pretty sure 19:33 and 19:18 are talking about the same kinda thing:

You should act towards [them] as you would want other people to act toward you if you were a foreigner. This is in accord with what is written several verses earlier (Leviticus 19:18): "Love your neighbor (re'ah) as yourself"

And remember, of course, Leviticus 19 is part of the Holiness Code, with the refrain,

"You shall be holy, for I, your God, am holy."

How we can be holy--can do holy--is by caring for one another.

For those who are like us and those who are not like us.

For those who are safe and those who are more likely to be impacted by harm.

Again and again, we get verses that say stuff like:

"A ger you shall not wrong, and do not oppress them; for you were gerim in the land of Egypt. You shall not afflict any widow or orphan." (Exodus 22 20-21)

We see widow/orphan/ger bundled together a lot.

That's intersectionality, in its own way— the Torah is singling out people who are uniquely impacted by poverty or oppression because of specific other aspects of their identity/experience for care and concern. Because of their gender and marital status, because of their age and parental situation, because of their nationality. Not everyone’s experience is the same—even in poverty.

The Torah portion in which Hagar is cast out starts with Abraham and Sarah going down to Egypt because of famine in Canaan is not only a foreshadowing/parallel to the later story of Joseph and his brothers—that is, Abraham and Sarah, like the later Israelites, become “strangers in Egypt.”

The juxtaposition of this story with Hagar’s then becomes a cautionary tale about what happens when you don’t treat the ger (“ha” is the prefix in Hebrew for “the,” aks Hagar is “the stranger”) as you should.

"Don't oppress the ger because you were gerim" is generally read as something like, "because you know all too well what it means to be oppressed; that experience of empathy should inform your building of a just society."

But there’s another way of thinking about it, as Rashi points out. He looks at this verse in Deuteronomy:

You shall not abhor an Edomite, for such is your kin. You shall not abhor an Egyptian, for you were a stranger in that land. (Deuteronomy 23:8)

and says, about the Edomite:

although it would be proper for you to abhor him because he came out against you with the sword (Numbers 20:18—20).

OK—don’t hate that guy even though he did something to you AND

although they cast your male children into the river. And what is the reason that you should not abhor him utterly? Because they were your hosts in time of need (during Joseph’s reign when the neighboring countries suffered from famine).

Got it? “You were strangers in Egypt” could mean, “You were strangers and it was terrible, we were enslaved, ugh, we must do better than that.” (Nahmanides, for example, supports this reading.)

Or it could mean, “Egypt welcomed the Israelites (Jacob’s sons/Joseph’s brothers) when they came down originally in the famine, given food and land and such; we were treated well when we came in need, therefore we should do unto others the same.”

But the bottom line is the same, isn’t it?

In case the point the Torah’s making is still fuzzy for you in some way, let's jump to Deuteronomy chapter 10:

And now, Israel, what does God your God demand of you? Only this: to revere God your God, to walk only in God’s paths, to love God, and to serve God your God with all your heart and soul, keeping God's commandments and laws, which I enjoin upon you today, for your good.... Circumcise, therefore, the foreskins on your hearts and stiffen your necks no more. For God your God is... the great, the mighty, and the awesome God, who shows no favor and takes no bribe, but upholds the cause of the orphan and the widow, and befriends the stranger, providing food and clothing. You too must love the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt. (Deuteronomy 10:12-19, excerpted)

Read it again. Did you catch it?

Caring for the non-citizen in our midst is not only one of our most important interpersonal commandments (repeated more than any other commandment in Torah!), but it's also a commandment between humans and God.

Part of God's nature, part of the true essence of God is loving the stranger—not in some vague universal way, but in the specificity of their situation, with all the possible harms that befall them.

Who God is is loving the ger. The sojourner, the non-citizen, the vulnerable immigrant who has left their home and now has come to find refuge and safety with us.

It's who we are obligated to be, as well.