Last week, as we saw Aaron and his boys get ordained, we arrived to the point at which they also, finally, got to put on their fancy work clothes as part of the process.
And though I’ve written about the more metaphoric, poetic aspects of the priestly garb, I thought spending a moment or two on the actual duds themselves might be worthwhile. So:
Then Mos…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Life is a Sacred Text to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.