Perhaps the most subversive act of all
Humankind's first act of free will is a profound act of bravery.
Genesis is ultimately about differentiation. In Genesis we see the creation of humanity first as unity, and only later divided and gendered.
Let’s start here: “And God created humankind in God’s image, in the image of God God created [humanity]; male and female God created them.” (Genesis 1:27)
This is, the Rabbis observe, in their own way, the first o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Life is a Sacred Text to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.