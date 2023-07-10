This is Life as a Sacred Text, an expansive, loving, everybody-celebrating, nobody-diminished, justice-centered voyage into one of the world’s most ancient and holy books. We’re generally working our way through Leviticus these days. More about the project here, and to subscribe, go here.🌱

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a movement towards accountability for those with tremendous power—demanding that those who cause harm actually take responsibility for their actions.

There’s a lot that’s come with that, including, well, some actual accountability for those with power. But there’s also been a lot of confusion about how to go about demanding and achieving accountability, and, what asking for accountability might look like in our more relational spaces. And there has been a ton of anxiety and defensiveness that comes with any suggestion that a person might have some work to do.

ANYWAY. All this as an a way of saying:

Today w e’ll be talking about rebuke!

What my tradition suggests and why about how to do it, and what that might mean for us today.

<mini interlude>

This might smell a wee bit familiar if you’ve read ON REPENTANCE AND REPAIR: MAKING AMENDS IN AN UNAPOLOGETIC WORLD, my book on amends and repair on an individual, cultural, institutional and national level—which is now available to be PREORDERED IN PAPERBACK!!

In any case, we’re going to be looking below at some of these texts a little bit more “from inside,” as we say in Jewville,

so even if you’ve read the book, KEEP READING— there will likely be some new-to-you things in this missive.

(We’ll be doing some ‘how Jewish law gets like that’ in the middle of everything.)

But while we’re here for a second, did I mention that you can now PREORDER THE PAPERBACK of the book?

Preorder for 10% off here!!

I started writing ON REPENTANCE AND REPAIR after #MeToo, when I realized how much our culture was missing in terms of getting how to center victims of harm, demand more from harmdoers but also show the path towards meaningful repair—and what a way back can look like. Our friend (the medieval philosopher) Maimonides talks about five steps of repentance—I truly believe that they’re the keys to unlock so much in our world.

And, like, the great Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said it was

“A must-read for anyone navigating the work of justice and healing."

Rebecca Solnit called it “brilliant.”

It got love in a lot of lovely places. It won a National Jewish Book Award and an American Library Association honor medal—but, more importantly, I think some people have seen what it can do.

It’s being taught in the public policy program at UW with the aim of transforming all levels of the local government, it’s used by orgs focusing on sexual violence prevention and by religious denominations working on reparations. I have heard from more people than I can count that it’s helped them heal seemingly intractable family rifts, given them the courage to reach out to someone they hurt decades ago, helped them in healing from unimaginable pain.

And that’s just the thing. I really really believe in the transformative power of this model. I’m not one of these people that’s into that Seven Easy Magic Steps To Never Suffering Ever Again garbage. But this is work, not magic. (Here’s me talking about the book on Glennon Doyle’s WE CAN DO HARD THINGS podcast).

I genuinely believe that this book can help people, institutions, systems. Not because I’m so great, but because the framework is correct. And so, more than any other book I’ve ever done, I really just want this book to get out there. And in terms of how, well, preorders are EVERYTHING to authors. Always get preorder if you can.

So what I’m asking from you:

Please pre-order the PAPERBACK of ON REPENTANCE AND REPAIR today, if you’re able. It would mean more than I can tell you.

Get copies for the people in your life: Your friends, your family, everyone whose feelings you care about and who you know care about yours.

Jews, the High Holy Days are coming up—this is seasonal reading for you, and/or a lovely Rosh Hashana gift to send around.

Get copies for people in positions of institutional power in your world—your work’s CEO and comms director, your kids’ school principal and superintendent, your clergyperson, your congressperson. People who need to learn to do better—or people who are doing great, trying to do great, and would welcome a new lens on the sticky parts of the hard stuff.

Get copies for the people you know who care about bringing a more just, more whole world into being. This lens can help us ask better questions, like: What are ways to bring people along if they’ve caused harm—what should we be asking of them, and of our culture and communities? What would things look like if we centered victims in cases of criminal harm? How can we frame the reparations conversation around not only financial remuneration, but social transformation—and who has models that can help us find the way there?

Yes, you should absolutely get a copy for that one person who hasn’t quite repaired harm done to you. Yes, you can send it anonymously if you want. You never know, is what I’m saying.

So get your copies now:

Preorder for 10% off here!

Also note that there’s a discussion guide, a discussion guide for Christian communities, a one-page source sheet, and all the sources by chapter. And, of course, an asynchronous space here to discuss everything—one that I suspect will get hopping again come September.

</mini interlude>

Now, where were we, again?

Oh, right: Rebuke.

So this time we’re going to do things a little bit backwards, sort of.

We’re going to read the Torah, then Maimonides, and then spend some time in the Talmud on which Maimonides based his work here, so that you can see more clearly what he did and how. It’s like getting to pry open some piece of tech to see what-all is in there, sorta. So this is both Torah content and methodology.

Big picture, we’re talking here a lot about “calling in,” the more relational work, as opposed to “calling out,” which happens across lines of difference or power, or beyond established relationships.

But let’s begin with the beginning. First let’s look at Leviticus 19:17-18:

“Do not hate your kinsfolk in your heart. Rebuking, rebuke your fellow but incur no guilt because of them. Do not take vengeance or bear a grudge against your countryfolk. Love your fellow as yourself: I am God.”

I want to note that the Torah brings the word “rebuke” somewhat doubled, in two slightly different forms. “Rebuking, you shall rebuke,” you might translate it, or “you should surely/definitely/no question about it rebuke” or etc. It’s something that appears in Biblical literature sometimes as a way of emphasizing that word, its importance.

But read these verses as a series, rather than a series of disjointed commandments, as so often happens.

Don’t hate ➡️ reprove ➡️ no grudge ➡️ love.

Starting to see what’s going on here?

When you’re feeling anger or resentment towards someone, what are you supposed to do?



Tell them that they caused harm.

For Maimonides, an important part of rebuke is the victim’s own emotional health.

When one person wrongs another, the latter should not remain silent and despise [the other]…..Rather, [the harmed party] is commanded to make the matter known and ask: "Why did you do this to me?", "Why did you wrong me regarding that matter?" as [Leviticus 19:17] states: "You shall surely rebuke your fellow." (Maimonides, Mishneh Torah Human Dispositions/Deot 6:6)

Instead of sitting around seething, you have to tell the person what they did, so they have a chance to make it right, do the work to understand what they did, make amends, apologize— and ultimately to change so that they don’t do it again (as Maimonides-as-I-read-him would frame it.)

Then, hopefully, they’ll hopefully do what’s needed to make things right, and you don’t have to bear a grudge, and are even able to love them.

As for the how, you’ll note both a) makes clear that harm was caused and b) opens the conversation not with accusations and demands, but with questions.

“Why did you do this to me?” is a very different question than, “You know that was a really awful thing to do and that you suck, right?” Even though it is unambiguous regarding the harm caused, there is open space for conversation.

Not that intent is more important than impact (NARRATOR: It is not), but this kind of question opens space for learning, for conversation. It’s less likely to make someone defensive, more likely to help them reflect on their intentions and where things went south. It helps the perpetrator do some of the work of understanding and getting to repentance, and it helps preserve the relationship—which can be important sometimes. (Again: Maimonides was not talking about Internet nazis.)

And, sometimes it’s critical for gathering new information.

Share

Eg: “I didn’t pick you up from the airport because I was off playing video games with my buddies and forgot,” sounds different than, “I didn’t pick you up from the airport because I was mad at you and decided to teach you a lesson.” And both of those sound different from, “I didn’t pick you up at the airport because I’ve been dealing with a major depressive episode and was just.. really struggling yesterday.” In all three cases, you didn’t get a ride, you’re out the $40 it cost to get a cab instead, but that conversation about what happened and what appropriate repair might be could go differently depending on the information you gather, eh?

Of course there’s nothing here about power dynamics, the possibility of gaslighting, or causing harm or even trauma to the victim, but I think it’s understood that, given that rebuke is here for victim’s wellbeing, that you’re not obliged to rebuke someone if it might harm you to do so.

And what of one’s own inner wellbeing if the harmdoer doesn’t respond to the rebuke as they should??

Ever told someone what they did to hurt you, and even if that person then didn’t fix the problem or make it right with you, you just felt a lot less resentful about the whole thing? Because you weren’t sitting around feeling terrible while this person was walking around oblivious to what they did?

You tell them. The ball’s in their court, then. They have a chance to make things right. Even if they never do, you’ve said what you need to say.

That’s better than just seething, isn’t it?

Now, let’s talk about rebuke from a bystander.

Maimonides continues:

[Regarding] one who sees their fellow sin or follow a path that is not good, it is a commandment to bring them back to the good and to inform them that they are sinning against themselves with his wicked deeds, as it states, "you shall surely rebuke your fellow" (Leviticus 19:17). One who rebukes their fellow …needs to rebuke them privately and speak to them calmly and in a soft tone and inform them that they are only speaking to them for their [own] good… . If [the harmdoer] accepts [the rebuke] from, it is good. And if not, they should rebuke a second time and a third. Thus a person is always obligated to rebuke until the sinner strikes them and says "I will not listen." Anyone that has the possibility to rebuke and does not rebuke - they are caught in that sin, because he had the possibility to rebuke. (Maimonides, Mishneh Torah Human Dispositions/Deot 6:6)

Note the change in language, here. Victims rebuke for their own spiritual health. Allies rebuke in order to turn the perpetrator to good. Different roles. The ally should come back multiple times to get them to get the memo, they’re trying to get the person on track.

Of course, there are limits. The ally is to rebuke until the perpetrator says “I won’t listen.” (Or “says it with fists,” I guess, if you wanna be literal.) Some people are never going to change. But the work is up until that point.

Maimonides (based on the Talmud) is adamant that shame isn’t a valuable tool, most of the time—rebuke should happen privately. Lots of times this is true. Someone didn’t know better! Someone is more likely to listen and not get defensive! Harming the victim doesn’t mean we run to harm the perpetrator!

THAT SAID

There are many situations where harm happens in public, and part of addressing harm means making sure victim/witnesses hear that someone is naming that harm. More on that in the book.

Now, let’s have a look at some of Maimonides’ sources, here, because it’s a great case study for learning about the evolution of Jewish law, in my opinion.

So I put “rebuke” into the stock photo thingy I use and literally everything that came up involved people yelling at or scolding other people, mostly people with more power scolding people with less power, using the pointy finger. I understand why this is the case, but I think it’s a fascinating testimony to the fact that we, as a culture, do not know how to give rebuke except as a shaming BAD MONKEY NO DONUTS kind of a thing. Maybe my next book will be an exploration of US culture via stock photos (yeahhh, or not).

If one rebuked them for their action but they did not accept the rebuke, from where is it derived that they must rebuke him again? The verse states: “Rebuking, you shall rebuke [hokhe’aḥ tokhiaḥ],” and the double language indicates they must rebuke in any case. (Talmud Arachin 16b).

So the Talmud derives the multiple rebuking thing from… the language in the Torah itself. That whole doubled rebuking thing. The Talmud learns that this means you come back if the harmdoer’s not hearing it right away.

One might have thought that one should continue rebuking even if [the harmdoer’s] face changes [due to humiliation.] Therefore, the verse states: “Do not bear sin because of them.”.

That is, the rebuker can’t sin by embarrassing the harmdoer in the process of rebuke. Again, this is a pretty straightforward reading of the verses. Classic Rabbinic method: Look at the words closely and attempt to derive praxis from them.: In the context of rebuke, what does “don’t bear sin” mean…? What could it mean??? … and boom, we’re talking about not embarrassing people.

And in a world in which we are trying to repair harm, not cause new harm, we… actually do have to be concerned with not harming the other person! Your work for justice must have just methods, is what I’m saying.

Share Life is a Sacred Text

Tell them however it is that they’ll hear it, is the general idea, I think.

And again, we’re talking about people in the context of communal relationships. This isn’t about a billionaire oligarch who ostensibly knows better offering no concern about his exploitation of workers or public racism. On Repentance deals with the larger question about when and how to speak truth to power in that way—suffice to say, I believe that there’s a time and a place—but that’s not this conversation. (I’d argue that you still have to offer your critiques in a just way: no potshots at a person’s appearance or etc., don’t act like a 10 year-old playground bully, stay focused on the morality of their words and actions and make sure your critiques are subsantive.)

But yeah, we’re presuming a more personal relationship here. Critique on, but there are limits—as my people might say, zein a mensh— be a decent person, you know?

The Talmud, as it turns out, knows from the defensiveness that can result from telling someone that they caused harm. And this, from Rabbi Tarfon (who likely died around the end of the Bar Kochba revolt, ca. 135 CE), talking about how nobody these days can do it like they used to, back in the good old days:

It is taught in a baraita [an early source contemporaneous with the Mishnah] that Rabbi Tarfon says: I would be surprised if there is anyone in this generation who can receive rebuke. Why? Because if the one rebuking says to him: Remove the splinter from between your eyes, [i.e., rid yourself of a minor infraction], the other says to him: Remove the beam from between your eyes, [i.e., you have committed far more severe sins.]

Some questions:

When someone gives you rebuke, how do you hear it? How do you receive it?

When do you get defensive and when are you able to focus on the person harmed and the possibility that they might be telling you something you need to hear?

What makes it easier to receive rebuke? Harder?

What are your own best principles for giving and receiving information about the fact that harm was caused?

So, to recap:

1) Center victims' needs.

2) Allies should work to help the perpetrator of harm get the memo

3) Shame, humiliation isn't the goal, here, people.

4) Enabling people to hear the rebuke so that they can grow and become better, and do the work of healing their harm and the world in general is.

5) Aaand (though we don’t have time to get into this here) there are some things that merit real prophetic voice; that has a role too.

And I’ll end with this, one of my faves:

Rabbi Yosi ben Chanina said, “A love without rebuke is no love.” Resh Lakish said, “Rebuke leads to peace; a peace where there has been no rebuke is no peace.” (Midrash Genesis Rabbah 54:1)

How can you be in real relationship if you can’t tell the truth?

Work to resolve harm?

Create the conditions in which everyone’s needs are named and the inevitable sticky stuff gets worked out, possibly through a couple of iterations and challenges?

If you can’t ask for what you need?

Never forget that saying: “That wasn’t OK” can be a profound act of love, of caring, of justice, of attempting to bring ever-closer the possibility of peace.

🌱 Like this? Get more:

Life is a Sacred Text is a reader-supported publication.

To get new posts and to support the labor that enables this project to exist, become a free or paid subscriber. New posts Free every Monday, and paid subscribers get even more text and provocation, every Thursday.

And please know that if you want into the Thursday conversations but paying isn’t on the menu for you right now, we’ve got you. Just email lifeisasacredtext@gmail.com for a hookup.

And if you’d like to underwrite one of these donated subscriptions, you can do so here.

Donate Subscriptions

Please share this post:

Share

💖 Sending a big pile of blessings and goodness your way. 💖