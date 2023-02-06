This is Life as a Sacred Text, an expansive, loving, everybody-celebrating, nobody-diminished, justice-centered voyage into one of the world’s most ancient and holy books. We’re generally working our way through Leviticus these days. More about the project here, and to subscribe, go here.🌱

Hello! And welcome to Leviticus 11—

(1) God spoke to Moses and Aaron, saying to them: (2) Speak to the Israelite people thus: These are the creatures that you may eat from among all the land animals: (3) any animal that has true hoofs, with clefts through the hoofs, and that chews the cud—such you may eat. (4) The following, however, of those that either chew the cud or have true hoofs, you shall not eat: the camel—although it chews the cud, it has no true hoofs: it is unclean for you; (5) the daman—although it chews the cud, it has no true hoofs: it is unclean for you; (6) the hare—although it chews the cud, it has no true hoofs: it is unclean for you; (7) and the swine—although it has true hoofs, with the hoofs cleft through, it does not chew the cud: it is unclean for you. (8) You shall not eat of their flesh or touch their carcasses; they are unclean for you. (9) These you may eat of all that live in water: anything in water, whether in the seas or in the streams, that has fins and scales—these you may eat. (10) But anything in the seas or in the streams that has no fins and scales, among all the swarming things of the water and among all the other living creatures that are in the water—they are an abomination for you (11) and an abomination for you they shall remain: you shall not eat of their flesh and you shall abominate their carcasses. (12) Everything in water that has no fins and scales shall be an abomination for you. (13) The following you shall abominate among the birds—they shall not be eaten, they are an abomination: the eagle, the vulture, and the black vulture…etc etc etc.

In other words:

Credit to Lauren Kahn at TasteofHome.com for the graphic. The butt of cows is not actually not-kosher, it’s just hard to get the sciatic nerve out of there so a lot of times kosher meat places will sell that meat to non-kosher places instead.

Here’s a groovy flowchart. My almost-11yo research assistant and I were going to make one, but this is way more detailed. A few notes, though, underneath.

Fish is indeed pareve, aka neither milk nor meat. Why fish is pareve and eggs are pareve and chicken is meat is a whole long conversation that we’ll get into at another time. The prohibition-slash-strong custom of not eating meat and fish together is an interesting case study. The Talmud says (Pesachim 76b) that mixing meat and fish leads to devar acher (literally, “something else”—not very clear what) and the Talmud’s favorite basic commentator Rashi says “something else” refers to a skin affliction (tzaraat—we’ll get there soon). And since the Talmud (Chullin 10a) says that health concerns are regarded more seriously than a regular prohibition in Jewish Law, the authoritative 16th c. Shulchan Aruch rules that it’s a real prohibition, on the level of Rabbinic rather than Torah law. The 17th c. Magen Avraham notes (Orach Chaim 173.1) that a lot of dangers of the Talmudic era don’t really apply anymore, and it’s probably safe to eat meat and fish together—but then a couple of later guys come in and say, basically, “Even so..” (it should still be prohibited, because It’s A Thing, OK!?) The theoretical—and the origin of a prohibition—versus the practical reasons for a prohibition intersect. You can see, bigtime, various philosophies of interpreting Jewish Law happening here. I’m deeply annoyed at how Eurocentric the notes on this chart are viz how long you wait after eating meat (which takes a while to digest) before having dairy. Y’all, Jews come from, have had ancient communities, all around the world—Jews that never left the Middle East (Yemen, Iraq, Syria etc) are often known as Mizrahi (mizrach is “east”), Jews who were kicked out of Spain and settled in places like Morocco, Algeria, Greece, Turkey, are known as Sefaradim, (Sfarad is “Spain”). “Ashkenaz” was Germany. A lot of us—including those of us with last names that are German towns, ahem—were kicked out and pushed eastward into the Pale of Settlement, into places like Poland and Russia and Lithuania and Romania and so forth. But friends, there have been Jewish communities in India, Ethiopia, Central Asia, China, Iran, and so many more places for a long, long time. Anyway, standard wait time in most communities is 6 hours. Ethiopian Jews (per Rabbi Sharon Shalom) have a custom to wait somewhere between zero time and an hour, depending on context. I have also heard that like German Jews, Sephardi Greek Jews hold by 3 hours, as does anyone following the rulings of the Italian former Chief Rabbi of Sarajevo, Rabbi David Pardo. And I’ve heard of other times, eg—4 hours here or there. Anyway, they could have done was say, “Many, maybe even most, other communities wait 6 hrs” and it would have been a totally inclusive situation, you know? Words matter.

Anyway, my kvetches aside, most of that above is, like, pretty straightforward.

Share

Now let’s do some, uh, applied halahka (Jewish law):

Let’s take some of this knowledge and apply it to some of the most critical questions of our era:

Porgs. From “The Last Jedi”

(one of the best Star Warses, and I said what I said.)

Yep.

These little guys.

Really pressing Jewish questions for Chewbacca.

Argument 1)

Maybe, presented by my almost-11yo:

“We see them eat grass, so they’re not a predator. There are no fish on the island, and we only see them on the island. We don’t see them fly; they only kind of glide, but that’s not a disqualification for a kosher bird (like chickens). We don’t know if they have feathers when they hatch, or if they have eggs at all (but judging from their feet, probably.) So as long as you kill it with a shochet and drain the blood, maybe?”

Argument 2)

Probably not, sure doesn’t seem like a kosher bird based on the four criteria in the Mishnah:

Mishnah Chullin 3:6 As always, bold is the straight translation, Roman words are Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz’ additions for clarity.

The signs that indicate that a domesticated animal and an undomesticated animal are kosher were stated in the Torah, and the signs of a kosher bird were not explicitly stated. But the Sages stated certain signs in a bird:

Ready? OK.

1)

Any bird that claws its prey and eats it is non-kosher.

A predator. Probably the porgs are OK on this count.

2)

Any bird that has an extra digit behind the leg slightly elevated above the other digits,

Uh. It sure doesn’t look like they have one? Looks like they have flat little webbed feet that are fun to waddle around on, but don’t give off Big Chicken Energy.

Yes, they do have little duck-lookin’ feet, and some duck are kosher. (Many early commentators have a tradition that asserts that a bird with webbed feet and a wide beak is not doreis—that is, the claw thing in #1).

But: what wide beak??????? So sorry, not relevant.

Kosher bird foot (a chicken) vs. side view of porg feet, from the Star War site

3)

and a crop, which is a sack alongside the gullet in which food is stored prior to digestion,

Hard to see from the outside, tbh. Let’s leave this one as an open question.

and for which the yellowish membrane inside its gizzard can be peeled, is kosher.

Well, they have jaws and teeth, so likely no gizzard. 😞 Also, they’re based on puffins, which are fish-eaters. Though they have been made into grass-eaters with puppy eyes—but likely the feet, if nothing else, are gonna be the giveaway.

Probably: no baked porg for Shabbos dinner, I’m sorry.

You can finally breathe a sigh of relief, little buddy.

Chewbacca can express his Jewishness how he wants; he’s a big wookie now and can decide what being a big hairy Yid means to him.

In any case, when S.I. posted this query back a few years ago, it caused a bit of landslide in terms of speculative kashrut. I’ll share a few of the highlights of that conversation, plus a few additions and changes along the way.

I noted then that I had a number of debates rabbinical school about what Jewish vampires would drink (since Jews don’t drink blood—we drain it out of meat before we eat meat—”for the blood is the life, and you must not consume the life with the flesh.” Deut 12:23) and should the undead pray for the resurrection of the dead and all that.

Is it pikuach nefesh (saving a life) to allow vampires to drink blood?

After all, we’re allowed to violate just about any commandment for pikuach nefesh.

But do the undead have a nefesh (a soul?)

Share Life is a Sacred Text

Yonatan Zunger (active participant in Jewish twitter, for these purposes) observed in the conversation then that if we follow the approach of the Zohar, the nefesh is the aspect of the soul concerned purely with physical animacy; even a fish has it.

“The simple fact that a vampire is moving around suggests that the same should apply to it as well, no?” he suggested.

(According to the Zohar, there are three parts of the soul—1) The nefesh is, basically, life force. 2) The ruach is about emotions and the stuff of personality. 3) The neshama is the spiritual part of the soul—the one that connects us to the divine.)

Or maybe it’s tzaar baalei chayiim— preventing the suffering of a creature to allow a vampire to drink blood? But are the undead alive? (Baalei chayim— living creatures).

Lotta people tried to make it work out with IVs or something, though plenty of questions were raised about how that blood was obtained (must be ethically sourced…?) and many acknowledgments that for most kinds of Jewish vampires, the real sacrifice might be giving up garlic. (Thank you, I’ll be here all night. Tip your waiters.)

THERE IS SO MUCH WE JUST DON’T KNOW, PEOPLE

(Do they have the gizzard and the stomach thing? Can we ever know? I’m sure we can but let me enjoy things, OK?)

(Yes I know T-Rex is a predator, but imagine what this could tell us about Brontosaurus brisket!!)

THEN someone asked whether or not, if it had a gizzard, whether or not we might consider Baba Yaga’s house to be kosher.

You know, the house with the chicken legs occupied by Baba Yaga, the ferocious old witch of Slavic folklore. Obviously.

A friend pointed out that since Baba Yaga was never without a mortar and pestle (which she used to grind bones) the home arguably DID have a gizzard and as such might be considered a kosher bird. Definitely had the feet part.

But then another voice in the Beit Midrash of Twitter argued that the house is clearly a predator—so off the menu.

And then, just to pull you all completely over the edge with me, I’ll note that the question, “Would a satyr be kosher for a Jewish dragon to eat?” was also asked.

Split hooves- check.

Chews its cud? Unclear!

They can play a mean Jethro Tull cover, though.

But then one person asked whether it would be possible to shecht/slaughter the satyr without causing suffering, thus invoking the principle of tzaar baalei chayim. And the good Rabbi David Wolkenfeld pointed out that you can’t do kosher slaughter on a human neck. So that pretty much took that conversation out of the running. (Conversation continued for a bit on the pressing question of, what does a fire-breathing dragon do on Shabbat? but I think I’ll leave us there.)

So besides enjoying a little peek into the unhinged underbelly of Jwitter, I hope those of you who are newer to this stuff might have gotten some of what’s also happening here: This is how Jews Do The Thing. We have existing legal principles, and then a novel situation and have to apply The Things to the new thing and figure out how to determine what the path forward would look like based on the information we already have. (Same as the fish and meat thing!!)

How we land where we land and why is through, in part, this long, cacophonous project of jamming, of being glad for the multiplicity of voices that can help us think through the thing, work our way around the questions, remind us of perspectives we might be leaving out, sharing facts that we might not know, and work our way together through issues both critical and minute.

It’s the ancient, gorgeous process of call and response. Of knowing that we are all better when we invite more voices in, hear more perspectives, find our way forward polyvocally— together.