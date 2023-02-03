Updates from External Reality
A new very very occasional missive, of sorts
HELLO, GORGEOUS PEOPLE:
There’s a new spin-off section of Life is a Sacred Text today. It’s called “Updates from External Reality” and it’s basically that.
Stuff going on by me, and that I know of elsewhere, or that I’m reading or watching or know about or just learned or just plain old miscellany. Not more than once a month, maybe less, whenever I re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Life is a Sacred Text to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.