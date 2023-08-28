🐶 Hi! Hi! Hi! 🐶

(also so many more in my capacity as Scholar in Residence at NCJW.org, but one things at a time.)

I know I am often a bit of a hermit so honestly here are some of the (mostly) ON REPENTANCE AND REPAIR: MAKING AMENDS IN AN UNAPOLOGETIC WORLD gigs that I’ll be gigging in th next lil’ while.

Friday, September 1st, 9am ET/8am CT, Beyond the Pale Radio, listen here

Thursday, September 7th, 7:30pm CT Bookends and Beginnings, Evanston IL, with the great Marjorie Ingall—ON REPENTANCE AND REPAIR and her book SORRY, SORRY, SORRY— register here.

Here (below), I’m talking about the impetus for the book—starting to realize that the laws of repentance could be applied in a broader way—and from there, I started to try to apply it to institutional harm, systemic harm, national harm.

Yes, hey, all of these are birthday parties for this book’s paperback!

