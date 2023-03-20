I cannot in good conscience send out that post on niddah—such a whopper—without making a separate note about it.
That is to say, as I write this we’re still waiting on the decision from a federal judge in Texas—an activist judge who’s been working his whole life to have the chance to ban abortion-related rights—around medication abortion. It’s a significant case.
So I am aware, keenly, of the fact that I’m writing words after words on this law that probably came mostly if not wholly from (cis) men about what (cis) women and others can and cannot do with our bodies. And when and how. While I am fighting for abortion access and a world in which men—and women, and people of any and every gender—cannot tell us what we cannot do with our bodies, and fighting for a world with more abortion access for everyone.
Is it different because one is derived from sacred Torah texts, through sacred Torah process? Is Professor Michal Raucher correct when she says the following?
Unless you support a person’s right to bodily autonomy, then you are supporting a system wherein someone else determines what you or anyone else can do with their bodies. It does not matter whether that person is a lawmaker, a judge, a contemporary rabbi or one from 2,000 years ago. It does not matter whether that person would permit most abortions or even require some…A religious argument based on Jewish law and rabbinic texts only goes so far. [A more complete] bodily autonomy argument ...may not be an argument rooted in Jewish law, but it is a Jewish argument — and it’s time to make it.
Is the analogy apt, or not?
Here’s a super-easy action you can take asking our federal government to use the powers it has to expand medication abortion access:
Click here to sign
Even as I seek to better understand what it is to be Jewish, doing the work of restoring my Judaism piece by piece, as I take in bits and pieces of the Torah and Jewish writings, etc., and listen to your wonderful words, something still sticks with me throughout the process: we haven't gotten everything right, whether by ancient wrote or by present actions. Understand, this is partially due to two personal contexts: one, because some folks' ideas of Judaism was weaponized against me and used to oppress me from birth until late teens, and also because I, at this moment, consider myself a nontraditional Jewish mystic (the term sometimes used is Jewitch) which likely would've gotten me killed in ancient times, setting aside how the ancient Jewish world may or may not have treated my queerness. That all said, I so genuinely appreciate your honest taking to task of some of these ideas and ideals. While I do believe we have missed and still miss the mark on some things, I sincerely think we get a lot right, and as I dive deeper and deeper into Judaism, a significant portion of which is due to *you* (thank you!), I continue to believe that.
In our current context, the difference between religious law and civil law is one of enforcement -- and that makes a vast difference in practice. Anyone can choose whether or not to abide by religious laws, or to what extent, or how to interpret them in one's specific individual situation -- consulting a rabbi or not, making it known to others in their community or not -- with essentially no repercussions beyond social disapproval.
So is niddah law someone else telling us what we can do with our bodies? I'd argue that it's someone else telling us what we _should_ do with our bodies, and that might be distasteful, but it's significant that (currently, at least) they have no power to enforce their position.
I certainly agree that the religious argument only goes so far in the fight against abortion bans etc. It can't be the only argument on the table, but I think it's a valuable one for (at least) two reasons: one is of course opening up the 1A/establishment clause case. The second is that many people view religion/religious leaders, *as a whole*, as a source of moral leadership. You're not going to convince the fundies, and you're not going to convince the people who think organized religion is a blight on humanity, but there's a lot of middle ground there. *Especially* when there's a consensus among different religions, because that feels more like every ancient society around the world came up with this same rule so it must be a pretty good one.
The anti-abortion religious argument says to them "abortion is murder, and every religion you've ever heard of says murder is morally wrong." So I think it's very important for them to hear "abortion is not murder in Judaism, this is not one of those no-brainer stances every moral leader agrees on."
Like, does that get a person all the way to pro-reproductive-freedom-in-all-its-forms, maybe not, but it can nudge them away from their wrong assumptions.
Well -- in terms of establishing and protecting everyone's legal rights to autonomy of body and mind -- is there a difference between preventing people from determining their own gender identities, and preventing people from determining whether they will carry a pregnancy to full term or not? The ancient Rabbis made their legal rulings in a time when women, enslaved people, and minors were considered the property of men, under law. Some people today want to use past practices, like those of the Rabbis in ancient times, to continue a similar kind of social hierarchy, with different opinions about what level of exemptions they think best, ranging from partial, to more extensive controls. I don't see how continuing that kind of social hierarchy, at any level, can protect the rights of all people today. Either the law recognizes the human rights of each person to exercise full autonomy of body and mind, or not. If not, then equal rights for all cannot exist in that social system, because its laws will allow some people to have autonomy as well as to exercise control over others, resulting in taking away autonomy from some people.
Rabbi, thank you for all the work you do, and for facilitating collective awareness and action to support fewer barriers to access medication abortion.
Thank you for keeping us informed on how to put our weight on the scale of justice for everyone (women, included).
