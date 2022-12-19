Hag Urim Sameach/Happy Hanukah to those who celebrate! Merry Christmas to those who celebrate! Solstice blessings to all who celebrate! Happy almost Kwanzaa to those who celebrate! Since I’m over here continuing to be a Jew, I’m going to take a couple of weeks on Hanukah-related things—but as always, hopefully those of you for whom this isn’t your spe…