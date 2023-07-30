Resources
Here’s a page with a bunch of resources; it will be updated occasionally.
Books, websites, that kind of thing. Will add podcasts, etc. when I get the time.
A SHORT BIBLIOGRAPHY FOR EXPLORING JUDAISM
BOOKS BY RABBI DANYA RUTTENBERG
On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends in an Unapologetic World
Surprised By God: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Religion
Nurture the Wow: Finding Spirituality in the Frustration, Boredom, Tears, Poop, Desperation, Wonder, and Radical Amazement of Parenting
The Passionate Torah: Sex and Judaism
Yentl’s Revenge: The Next Wave of Jewish Feminism
OVERVIEWS
Judaisms: A Twenty-First-Century Introduction to Jews and Jewish Identities, Aaron Hahn Tapper
To Life: A Celebration of Jewish Being and Thinking, Harold Kushner
Whose Torah? A Concise Guide to Progressive Judaism, Rebecca T. Alpert
Here All Along: Finding Meaning, Spirituality, and a Deeper Connection to Life — In Judaism (After Finally Choosing to Look There), Sarah Hurwitz
JEWISH LIFE AND PRACTICE
The Sabbath, Abraham Joshua Heschel
The Jewish Holidays, Michael Strassfield
The Jewish Book of Days: A Companion for All Seasons, Jill Hammer
The Torah of Music: Reflections on a Tradition of Singing and Song, Joey Weisenberg
The First Jewish Catalog: A Do-It-Yourself Kit, Michael Strassfeld
A Guide to Jewish Prayer, Adin Steinsaltz
The Jewish Cultural Tapestry: International Jewish Folk Traditions, Steven Lowenstein
Talking to God: Personal Prayers for Times of Joy, Sadness, Struggle, and Celebration, Naomi Levy
A Book of Life, Embracing Judaism as a Spritual Practice, Michael Strassfeld
Living A Jewish Life, Anita Diamant
Jewish Passages: Cycles of Jewish Life, Harvey Goldberg
Chanah’s Voice: A Rabbi Wrestles with Gender, Commandment, and the Women’s Rituals of Baking, Bathing and Brightening, Haviva Ner-David
Life on the Fringes: A Feminist Journey Toward Traditional Rabbinic Ordination, Haviva Ner-David
JEWISH TEXT BACKGROUND
How to Read the Jewish Bible by Marc Zvi Brettler
Who Wrote the Bible? Richard Elliott Friedman
A Driven Leaf, Milton Steinberg (Fiction)
The Essential Talmud, Adin Steinsaltz
The Talmud: A Biography, Barry Wimpfheimer
Rabbinic Creativity in the Modern Middle East, Zvi Zohar
A Rainbow Thread: An Anthology of Queer Jewish Texts from the First Century to 1969, Noam Sienna
The Orchard, Yochi Brandes
TORAH AND TALMUD COMMENTARY
Torah Journeys: An Inner Path to the Promised Land, Shefa Gold
The Five Books of Miriam: A Woman’s Commentary on the Torah, by Ellen Frankel
If All The Seas Were Ink, Ilana Kurshan
The Torah: A Woman’s Commentary, Tamara Cohn Eskanazi
Torah Queeries, Gregg Drinkwater and David Shneer
Carnal Israel: Reading Sex in Talmudic Culture, Daniel Boyarin
THEOLOGY
God in Search of Man: A Philosophy of Judaism , Abraham Joshua Heschel
Standing Again at Sinai: Judaism from a Feminist Perspective, Judith Plaskow
Radical Judaism: Rethinking God and Tradition, Arthur Green
Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People, Harold Kushner
Sacred Fragments: Recovering Theology for the Modern Jew, Neil Gillman
God Is a Verb: Kabbalah and the Practice of Mystical Judaism, David Cooper
After One-Hundred-and-Twenty Reflecting on Death, Mourning, and the Afterlife in the Jewish Tradition, Hillel Halkin
SPIRITUALITY
Be Still and Get Going: A Jewish Meditation Practice for Real Life, Alan Lew
This Is Real And You Are Completely Unprepared: The Days of Awe as Journey of Transformation, Alan Lew
Sacred Therapy: Jewish Spiritual Teachings on Emotional Healing and Inner Wholeness, Estelle Frankel
Jewish With Feeling: A Guide To Meaningful Jewish Practice, Zalman Scacter-Shalomi
Climbing Jacob's Ladder: One Man's Journey to Rediscover a Jewish Spiritual Tradition, Alan Morinis.
JUSTICE AND EQUITY
There Shall Be No Needy: Pursuing Social Justice Through Jewish Law and Tradition, Jill Jacobs
To Heal a Fractured World: The Ethics of Responsibility, Jonathan Sacks
The Flying Camel: Essays on Identity by Women of North African and Middle Eastern Jewish Heritage, Loolwa Khazzoom
Queer Jews, David Schneer and Caryn Aviv
Balancing on the Mechitza: Transgender in Jewish Community, Noach Dzmura
Ariel Samon: Freelance Rabbi, Manishata (Fiction)
HISTORY
My Father's Paradise: A Son's Search for His Family's Past in Jewish Iraq, Ariel Sabar
Out of Egypt: A Memoir, André Aciman
Mordecai: An Early American Family, Emily Bingham
e Ornament of the World: How Muslims, Jews, and Christians Created a Culture of Tolerance in Medieval Spain, Maria Rosa Menocal
After Expulsion: 1492 and the Making of Sephardic Jewry, Jonathan Ray
Sephardi Lives: A Documentary History, 1700–1950, Julia Philips Cohen and Sarah Abrevaya Stein
A FEW KEY WEBSITES
Sefaria.org, text database
JewsForAbortionAccess.org, join the movement for reproductive freedom
MyJewishLearning.com, basic info about Judaism
18Doors.org, for interfaith couples and families in formation
KeshetOnline.org queer and trans Jewish resources
JWA.org Jewish Women’s Archive
GlobalJews.org- Resources, camp and more celebrating Jewish ethnic and racial diversity
JewishMultiracialNetwork.org For Jews of color, multiracial families and allies
Jewsinallhues.org Antiracism workshops and consulting
Kamochah.com, Black Orthodox Jewish network
Svara.org, Jewish Torah learning, queer-centric
Transcending Jewish Trauma—every white Ashkenazi Jew in the US needs to see this map