Here’s a page with a bunch of resources; it will be updated occasionally.

Books, websites, that kind of thing. Will add podcasts, etc. when I get the time.

A SHORT BIBLIOGRAPHY FOR EXPLORING JUDAISM

BOOKS BY RABBI DANYA RUTTENBERG

On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends in an Unapologetic World

Surprised By God: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Religion

Nurture the Wow: Finding Spirituality in the Frustration, Boredom, Tears, Poop, Desperation, Wonder, and Radical Amazement of Parenting

The Passionate Torah: Sex and Judaism

Yentl’s Revenge: The Next Wave of Jewish Feminism

OVERVIEWS

Judaisms: A Twenty-First-Century Introduction to Jews and Jewish Identities, Aaron Hahn Tapper

To Life: A Celebration of Jewish Being and Thinking, Harold Kushner

Whose Torah? A Concise Guide to Progressive Judaism, Rebecca T. Alpert

Here All Along: Finding Meaning, Spirituality, and a Deeper Connection to Life — In Judaism (After Finally Choosing to Look There), Sarah Hurwitz

JEWISH LIFE AND PRACTICE

The Sabbath, Abraham Joshua Heschel

The Jewish Holidays, Michael Strassfield

The Jewish Book of Days: A Companion for All Seasons, Jill Hammer

The Torah of Music: Reflections on a Tradition of Singing and Song, Joey Weisenberg

The First Jewish Catalog: A Do-It-Yourself Kit, Michael Strassfeld

A Guide to Jewish Prayer, Adin Steinsaltz

The Jewish Cultural Tapestry: International Jewish Folk Traditions, Steven Lowenstein

Talking to God: Personal Prayers for Times of Joy, Sadness, Struggle, and Celebration, Naomi Levy

A Book of Life, Embracing Judaism as a Spritual Practice, Michael Strassfeld

Living A Jewish Life, Anita Diamant

Jewish Passages: Cycles of Jewish Life, Harvey Goldberg

Chanah’s Voice: A Rabbi Wrestles with Gender, Commandment, and the Women’s Rituals of Baking, Bathing and Brightening, Haviva Ner-David

Life on the Fringes: A Feminist Journey Toward Traditional Rabbinic Ordination, Haviva Ner-David

JEWISH TEXT BACKGROUND

How to Read the Jewish Bible by Marc Zvi Brettler

Who Wrote the Bible? Richard Elliott Friedman

A Driven Leaf, Milton Steinberg (Fiction)

The Essential Talmud, Adin Steinsaltz

The Talmud: A Biography, Barry Wimpfheimer

Rabbinic Creativity in the Modern Middle East, Zvi Zohar

A Rainbow Thread: An Anthology of Queer Jewish Texts from the First Century to 1969, Noam Sienna

The Orchard, Yochi Brandes

TORAH AND TALMUD COMMENTARY

Torah Journeys: An Inner Path to the Promised Land, Shefa Gold

The Five Books of Miriam: A Woman’s Commentary on the Torah, by Ellen Frankel

If All The Seas Were Ink, Ilana Kurshan

The Torah: A Woman’s Commentary, Tamara Cohn Eskanazi

Torah Queeries, Gregg Drinkwater and David Shneer

Carnal Israel: Reading Sex in Talmudic Culture, Daniel Boyarin

THEOLOGY

God in Search of Man: A Philosophy of Judaism , Abraham Joshua Heschel

Standing Again at Sinai: Judaism from a Feminist Perspective, Judith Plaskow

Radical Judaism: Rethinking God and Tradition, Arthur Green

Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People, Harold Kushner

Sacred Fragments: Recovering Theology for the Modern Jew, Neil Gillman

God Is a Verb: Kabbalah and the Practice of Mystical Judaism, David Cooper

After One-Hundred-and-Twenty Reflecting on Death, Mourning, and the Afterlife in the Jewish Tradition, Hillel Halkin

SPIRITUALITY

Be Still and Get Going: A Jewish Meditation Practice for Real Life, Alan Lew

This Is Real And You Are Completely Unprepared: The Days of Awe as Journey of Transformation, Alan Lew

Sacred Therapy: Jewish Spiritual Teachings on Emotional Healing and Inner Wholeness, Estelle Frankel

Jewish With Feeling: A Guide To Meaningful Jewish Practice, Zalman Scacter-Shalomi

Climbing Jacob's Ladder: One Man's Journey to Rediscover a Jewish Spiritual Tradition, Alan Morinis.

JUSTICE AND EQUITY

There Shall Be No Needy: Pursuing Social Justice Through Jewish Law and Tradition, Jill Jacobs

To Heal a Fractured World: The Ethics of Responsibility, Jonathan Sacks

The Flying Camel: Essays on Identity by Women of North African and Middle Eastern Jewish Heritage, Loolwa Khazzoom

Queer Jews, David Schneer and Caryn Aviv

Balancing on the Mechitza: Transgender in Jewish Community, Noach Dzmura

Ariel Samon: Freelance Rabbi, Manishata (Fiction)

HISTORY

My Father's Paradise: A Son's Search for His Family's Past in Jewish Iraq, Ariel Sabar

Out of Egypt: A Memoir, André Aciman

Mordecai: An Early American Family, Emily Bingham

e Ornament of the World: How Muslims, Jews, and Christians Created a Culture of Tolerance in Medieval Spain, Maria Rosa Menocal

After Expulsion: 1492 and the Making of Sephardic Jewry, Jonathan Ray

Sephardi Lives: A Documentary History, 1700–1950, Julia Philips Cohen and Sarah Abrevaya Stein

A FEW KEY WEBSITES