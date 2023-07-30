Resources

Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
Jul 30, 2023
Here’s a page with a bunch of resources; it will be updated occasionally.

Books, websites, that kind of thing. Will add podcasts, etc. when I get the time.

A SHORT BIBLIOGRAPHY FOR EXPLORING JUDAISM 

BOOKS BY RABBI DANYA RUTTENBERG

  • On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends in an Unapologetic World

  • Surprised By God: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Religion

  • Nurture the Wow: Finding Spirituality in the Frustration, Boredom, Tears, Poop, Desperation, Wonder, and Radical Amazement of Parenting

  • The Passionate Torah: Sex and Judaism

  • Yentl’s Revenge: The Next Wave of Jewish Feminism

OVERVIEWS 

  • Judaisms: A Twenty-First-Century Introduction to Jews and Jewish Identities, Aaron Hahn Tapper 

  • To Life: A Celebration of Jewish Being and Thinking, Harold Kushner 

  • Whose Torah? A Concise Guide to Progressive Judaism, Rebecca T. Alpert

  • Here All Along: Finding Meaning, Spirituality, and a Deeper Connection to Life — In Judaism (After Finally Choosing to Look There), Sarah Hurwitz

JEWISH LIFE AND PRACTICE

  • The Sabbath, Abraham Joshua Heschel

  • The Jewish Holidays, Michael Strassfield

  • The Jewish Book of Days: A Companion for All Seasons, Jill Hammer

  • The Torah of Music: Reflections on a Tradition of Singing and Song, Joey Weisenberg

  • The First Jewish Catalog: A Do-It-Yourself Kit, Michael Strassfeld

  • A Guide to Jewish Prayer, Adin Steinsaltz 

  • The Jewish Cultural Tapestry: International Jewish Folk Traditions, Steven Lowenstein

  • Talking to God: Personal Prayers for Times of Joy, Sadness, Struggle, and Celebration, Naomi Levy

  • A Book of Life, Embracing Judaism as a Spritual Practice, Michael Strassfeld 

  • Living A Jewish Life, Anita Diamant 

  • Jewish Passages: Cycles of Jewish Life, Harvey Goldberg

  • Chanah’s Voice: A Rabbi Wrestles with Gender, Commandment, and the Women’s Rituals of Baking, Bathing and Brightening, Haviva Ner-David

  • Life on the Fringes: A Feminist Journey Toward Traditional Rabbinic Ordination, Haviva Ner-David

JEWISH TEXT BACKGROUND

  • How to Read the Jewish Bible by Marc Zvi Brettler 

  • Who Wrote the Bible? Richard Elliott Friedman 

  • A Driven Leaf, Milton Steinberg (Fiction)

  • The Essential Talmud, Adin Steinsaltz

  • The Talmud: A Biography, Barry Wimpfheimer 

  • Rabbinic Creativity in the Modern Middle East, Zvi Zohar

  • A Rainbow Thread: An Anthology of Queer Jewish Texts from the First Century to 1969, Noam Sienna 

  • The Orchard, Yochi Brandes

TORAH AND TALMUD COMMENTARY 

  • Torah Journeys: An Inner Path to the Promised Land, Shefa Gold

  • The Five Books of Miriam: A Woman’s Commentary on the Torah, by Ellen Frankel

  • If All The Seas Were Ink, Ilana Kurshan

  • The Torah: A Woman’s Commentary, Tamara Cohn Eskanazi

  • Torah Queeries, Gregg Drinkwater and David Shneer

  • Carnal Israel: Reading Sex in Talmudic Culture, Daniel Boyarin 

THEOLOGY 

  • God in Search of Man: A Philosophy of Judaism , Abraham Joshua Heschel

  • Standing Again at Sinai: Judaism from a Feminist Perspective, Judith Plaskow

  • Radical Judaism: Rethinking God and Tradition, Arthur Green

  • Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People, Harold Kushner 

  • Sacred Fragments: Recovering Theology for the Modern Jew, Neil Gillman 

  • God Is a Verb: Kabbalah and the Practice of Mystical Judaism, David Cooper 

  • After One-Hundred-and-Twenty Reflecting on Death, Mourning, and the Afterlife in the Jewish Tradition, Hillel Halkin

SPIRITUALITY

  • Be Still and Get Going: A Jewish Meditation Practice for Real Life, Alan Lew

  • This Is Real And You Are Completely Unprepared: The Days of Awe as Journey of Transformation, Alan Lew

  • Sacred Therapy: Jewish Spiritual Teachings on Emotional Healing and Inner Wholeness, Estelle Frankel

  • Jewish With Feeling: A Guide To Meaningful Jewish Practice, Zalman Scacter-Shalomi

  • Climbing Jacob's Ladder: One Man's Journey to Rediscover a Jewish Spiritual Tradition, Alan Morinis. 

JUSTICE AND EQUITY

  • There Shall Be No Needy: Pursuing Social Justice Through Jewish Law and Tradition, Jill Jacobs

  • To Heal a Fractured World: The Ethics of Responsibility, Jonathan Sacks

  • The Flying Camel: Essays on Identity by Women of North African and Middle Eastern Jewish Heritage, Loolwa Khazzoom

  • Queer Jews, David Schneer and Caryn Aviv 

  • Balancing on the Mechitza: Transgender in Jewish Community, Noach Dzmura 

  • Ariel Samon: Freelance Rabbi, Manishata  (Fiction) 

HISTORY

  • My Father's Paradise: A Son's Search for His Family's Past in Jewish Iraq, Ariel Sabar

  • Out of Egypt: A Memoir, André Aciman

  • Mordecai: An Early American Family, Emily Bingham

  • e Ornament of the World: How Muslims, Jews, and Christians Created a Culture of Tolerance in Medieval Spain, Maria Rosa Menocal

  • After Expulsion: 1492 and the Making of Sephardic Jewry, Jonathan Ray

  • Sephardi Lives: A Documentary History, 1700–1950, Julia Philips Cohen and Sarah Abrevaya Stein

A FEW KEY WEBSITES

