CHELM!
Since we’re in play mode with Mr. Rogers this week, I thought we could keep that energy going. If you’re Jewish (and maybe if you’re not), you m…
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
5
Invite your friends to read Life is a Sacred Text!
spread the word and get stuff back!
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
4
The Radical Theology of Mr. Rogers
Won't You Be My Neighbor
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
41
Open thread/Thursday checkin
Howzit goin', y'all
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
31
the point of it all
we serve God when we care for one another
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
35
"Why do they not deter?" Emma Goldman's Turn
On Monday, we looked at the barbarisms of the cash bail system, and mentioned in passing and/or alluded to many more of the larger problems with…
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
14
"...As if spilling blood ."
Cash Bail and the "Great Mitzvah" of Redeeming Captives
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
23
your love is better than wine
Happy Thursday! Let’s heed Salt N Pepa’s invitation and continue the conversation from Monday. A few texts, with some questions at the bottom, L…
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
8
some notes Jewish sexual ethics
...that is to say: Doing Unto Others
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
13
Workers' Torah and Today's World
On Monday, we talked a lot about worker justice in the context, mostly, of traditional Jewish texts. Now let’s look at a few more texts, and tal…
 • 
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
11
