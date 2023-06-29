Life is a Sacred Text
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Updates from External Reality
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
CHELM!
Since we’re in play mode with Mr. Rogers this week, I thought we could keep that energy going. If you’re Jewish (and maybe if you’re not), you m…
Jun 29
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
16
Share this post
CHELM!
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
5
Invite your friends to read Life is a Sacred Text!
spread the word and get stuff back!
Jun 26
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
13
Share this post
Invite your friends to read Life is a Sacred Text!
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
4
The Radical Theology of Mr. Rogers
Won't You Be My Neighbor
Jun 26
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
197
Share this post
The Radical Theology of Mr. Rogers
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
41
Open thread/Thursday checkin
Howzit goin', y'all
Jun 22
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
36
Share this post
Open thread/Thursday checkin
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
31
the point of it all
we serve God when we care for one another
Jun 19
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
91
Share this post
the point of it all
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
35
"Why do they not deter?" Emma Goldman's Turn
On Monday, we looked at the barbarisms of the cash bail system, and mentioned in passing and/or alluded to many more of the larger problems with…
Jun 15
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
15
Share this post
"Why do they not deter?" Emma Goldman's Turn
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
14
"...As if spilling blood ."
Cash Bail and the "Great Mitzvah" of Redeeming Captives
Jun 12
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
51
Share this post
"...As if spilling blood ."
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
23
your love is better than wine
Happy Thursday! Let’s heed Salt N Pepa’s invitation and continue the conversation from Monday. A few texts, with some questions at the bottom, L…
Jun 8
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
10
Share this post
your love is better than wine
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
8
some notes Jewish sexual ethics
...that is to say: Doing Unto Others
Jun 5
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
66
Share this post
some notes Jewish sexual ethics
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
13
Workers' Torah and Today's World
On Monday, we talked a lot about worker justice in the context, mostly, of traditional Jewish texts. Now let’s look at a few more texts, and tal…
Jun 1
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
11
Share this post
Workers' Torah and Today's World
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
11
May 2023
The Bible Commands: Solidarity Forever ✊
Hi hi hi!! Remember how we’re in the middle of the middle of the Torah now—Leviticus 19? The Holiness Code. The heart of the Torah. Literally getting to…
May 30
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
57
Share this post
The Bible Commands: Solidarity Forever ✊
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
15
Time Travel Torah
Inspired by Michael Scott Shappe in last week’s Crowns post, I thought today we’d take a ride through time and space. Get into that Delorean, an…
May 25
•
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
9
Share this post
Time Travel Torah
lifeisasacredtext.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
21
© 2023 Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts