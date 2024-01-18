Life is a Sacred Text
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This Newsletter Has a New Home
Head over to LifeIsASacredText.com for more 🌱
Jan 18, 2024
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
105
10
7
December 2023
kavanot (intentions) at the turning of a year
For Calling the Spirit Back from Wandering the Earth in Its Human Feet
Dec 31, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
52
7
4
a few notes on art and the transcendent
just because.
Dec 28, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
105
11
14
Hanukkah love, December love, Hello
And A Bissel Regrounding in What Matters
Dec 12, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
73
17
4
Random Cool Stuff Day
Just Because Who Doesn't Like Cool Stuff
Dec 11, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
59
7
6
Bravely Facing Truth
On History, Heroes, and What's Possible
Dec 6, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
154
30
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November 2023
on beauty, fear, and the limits of longing
So—*dramatic reveal noise*—one of my oldest, dearest friends is part of the Life is a Sacred Text House of Study.
Nov 30, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
28
7
1
Guest Post: The Messianic Feminism of Shabbatai Zevi and Sarah Ashkenazi
Jericho Vincent on the Embodied Mysticism Now Derided as Heresy
Nov 26, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
79
15
13
Hand in Hand
one model of what's possible for Israeli and Palestinian kids
Nov 20, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
186
23
40
both/and
God beyond binaries
Nov 2, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
31
6
2
October 2023
Guest Post: The Prophetic Torah of Ezra Furman
A brilliant musician illuminates her lyrics
Oct 29, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
67
12
9
Miscellaney for Discussillaney
various, but also sundry
Oct 25, 2023
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Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
26
25
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© 2026 Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg
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